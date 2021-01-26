Two young men taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident in Dublin's north inner city

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of an incident in Dublin’s north-east inner city where two young men were seriously injured this evening.

The incident occurred on East Wall Road, Dublin 3 at approximately 9.20pm this evening.

A garda spokesperson said: “Two males believed to be aged in their teens have been taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Crime scene investigators are currently at the scene.”

It’s understood the two males were involved in an altercation with a takeaway delivery worker.

The spokesperson added that no further information was currently available.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee