Dublin: 13°C Saturday 8 October 2022
North Korea fires ballistic missile, Seoul's military says

It is the latest in a blitz of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region.

By AFP Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 7:46 PM
A TV shows a news programme reporting on North Korea's missile launch this week
Image: AP/PA Images
A TV shows a news programme reporting on North Korea's missile launch this week
A TV shows a news programme reporting on North Korea's missile launch this week
Image: AP/PA Images

NORTH KOREA HAS fired a ballistic missile into the sea, the South’s military said, in the latest in a blitz of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The South Korean military’s joint chiefs of staff announced the launch – the seventh in two weeks – without giving further details, Yonhap said.

The Japanese prime minister’s office also confirmed the launch on Twitter.

“North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow,” the office said.

The missile seems to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone at sea, the Japanese government said, with the coast guard saying it had so far not received any reports of damage to Japanese ships, national broadcaster NHK reported.

The launch comes after joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which Yonhap said concluded Saturday, and joint exercises between the United States, the South and Japan earlier in the week.

Sunday’s launch was the latest in a flurry that included an intermediate-range ballistic missile fired Tuesday over Japan, prompting an alert for people in affected areas underneath to take cover.

North Korea on Saturday defended its recent flurry of missile tests as a legitimate counter to US military threats.

© AFP 2022

