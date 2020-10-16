#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Northern Ireland: Pubs and restaurants shut doors for four weeks as new Covid-19 restrictions kick in

From Monday, schools in the North will close for two weeks until 2 November.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 16 Oct 2020, 6:23 PM
21 minutes ago 1,557 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5235848
Image: Shutterstock/princeztl
Image: Shutterstock/princeztl

PUBS AND RESTAURANTS have shut their doors in Northern Ireland this evening as new Covid-19 restrictions kick in. 

Under measures that came into effect at 6pm, all pubs and restaurants must close for four weeks, with the exception of take aways and deliveries. 

The raft of new restrictions were agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive on Wednesday in a bid to curb an alarming surge in cases in recent weeks. 

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland this afternoon announced there have been a further 1,299 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours. A further two deaths have also been reported. 

Last night, First Minister Arlene Foster said she respectfully disagrees with a leading medical body’s assessment that new restrictions for Northern Ireland are “too little, too late”. 

Arlene Foster was responding to a claim from the British Medical Association NI that only a full lockdown could have prevented the health service falling off a Covid cliff edge.

She said: “I say that because not only do I have to look at the health outcomes in these issues, but of course the economic outcomes, the societal outcomes, the education of our young people… and therefore I think that what we came forward with was an action plan which has been blended to try and deal with all of those issues, not for one minute taking away from the huge challenge that lies in front of us all in relation to Covid-19.”

Other restrictions

From Monday, schools will close for two weeks until 2 November, with one of these weeks covering the half-term Halloween break.

Universities are advised to deliver distance learning with only essential face-to-face learning.

Off licences and supermarkets will not be permitted to sell alcohol after 8pm.

Retail will stay open and gyms will also remain open but for individual training only. No indoor sport or organised contact sport involving household mixing will be allowed other than at elite level.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Wedding ceremonies and funerals will be limited to 25 people with no receptions or gatherings afterwards. 

Current restrictions on mixing of households remain in place, which means household are no longer allowed to mix indoors in private homes. No more than six people from two households can meet in a private garden.

Forming a ‘bubble’ is still allowed – this means a household can have close contact with one other household. This should now be limited to 10 people in total.

There are also exemptions to the private household restrictions for childcare, which will remain in place.

With reporting by Sean Murray and Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie