STORMONT’S FIRST MINISTER Michelle O’Neill has spoken to newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer today, to discuss the need to “reset British Irish relations”.

She also urged him to “follow through” on his commitments to “bin the Tories’ shameful Legacy Act” which she said has “failed victims” in the North.

O’Neill said in a tweet this evening that she acknowledged the Labour Party’s “significant victory” in the election.

“I strongly made the case for fair funding to be urgently provided for health, education, and public services here.

“The cuts that our people and public services have endured under a Tory government for over a decade must end now,” the Sinn Féin leader in the North added.

She also reiterated the need for funding to build Casement Park, so the North can seize the economic opportunities available to it during the Euro 2028 competition, which is taking place in the Republic of Ireland and across the UK.

Starmer was elected by a landslide today, marking the biggest election win for the Labour Party in decades, and a huge loss for the Tories, who lost an astonishing number of seats.

He has appointed MP Hilary Benn – a longtime senior figure in the party – as the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin has now become the biggest party from the North at Westminster, for the first time ever.

The Alliance Party also made history in taking the seat formerly held by ex-DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

In another major blow for the DUP, longtime MLA Ian Paisley Junior lost his seat.