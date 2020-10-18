#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 18 October 2020
Advertisement

Five deaths and 1,012 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Earlier this week, Northern Ireland reached new record daily highs on more than one occasion.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 18 Oct 2020, 2:05 PM
25 minutes ago 2,563 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5236894
Image: Shutterstock/AlexMastro
Image: Shutterstock/AlexMastro

1,012 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland this afternoon, bringing the total number of positive cases in the North since the outbreak of the virus to 27,220.

A further five deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health in its latest update.

There are currently 30 individuals in Northern Ireland with Covid-19 in ICU, and 228 patients in hospital.

Of the cases confirmed today, the highest increase was seen in Belfast, where 285 new cases have been recorded. 

Northern Ireland has reported daily case numbers above 1,000 on several occasions this week.

Yesterday, there were 1,031 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths confirmed in Northern Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Friday saw a record daily high with 1,299 cases confirmed, surpassing the previous high on Wednesday of 1,217. 

From tomorrow, schools in Northern Ireland are closing for two weeks until 2 November as part of a series of measures seeking to curb the rising numbers.

Pubs and restaurants have been closed for four weeks with the exception of take-away and delivery services.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie