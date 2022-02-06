DUP urges Johnson to commit to Article 16, Taoiseach says benefits of Protocol not acknowledged

The DUP says post-Brexit trading arrangements have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain.

The DUP says post-Brexit trading arrangements have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain.

DUP LEADER JEFFREY Donaldson has called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give a firm commitment that he will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol if agreement cannot be reached with the European Union.

However, the Taoiseach says the benefits of the protocol to Northern Ireland are not getting the recognition they deserve.

It comes as the DUP have threatened to walk away from powersharing if issues with the post-Brexit agreement are not resolved to their liking.

Micheál Martin noted that unionist leaders have not called for an end to access to the EU’s single market, which is facilitated by the protocol.

“What I want to say to the unionist political leaders is, there is a deep understanding and recognition of the issues that they have raised about the protocol and how it operates,” Martin said on RTÉ’s This Week radio programme.

“No one in Northern Ireland, and I do appreciate it Jeffrey Donaldson himself has said this and Doug Beattie has said this, nobody has said that they do not want continued access to the European single market.

“It will benefit Northern Ireland. I understand they need access to the United Kingdom market, of course, that’s obvious.

“But I think there are benefits and advantages to the protocol that are not getting… the recognition that it deserves.”

The Taoiseach also criticised the DUP for pulling down the Stormont Executive, after Paul Givan stood down as First Minister earlier this week.

The move was part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against the post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Givan’s resignation automatically removed Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her position.

Advertisement

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.

Martin said such moves cause people in Northern Ireland to lose faith in the institutions.

“Pulling down the Executive or undermining the Executive for short-term electoral tactical purposes is not, in my view, acceptable,” he said.

“There has been this sense in Northern Ireland from since the Good Friday Agreement onwards, that we’ve had the institutions operating, we’ve had them suspended, on quite a number of occasions now.

“To such an extent that people in the North have lost faith and confidence in those institutions, which is I think a great pity.

“There are many politicians who want to work those institutions. I think all politicians should say, whatever happens, the Executive continues, the Assembly continues and fulfils its mandate.

“I think a lot of people in Northern Ireland want their politicians to fulfil their electoral mandate.”

An Assembly election is already scheduled for May.

Givan’s departure has led to speculation that the poll could be brought forward several weeks.

Donaldson has suggested his party would only return to an Executive if its concerns around the post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.

Donaldson today called on Johnson to give a firm commitment that he will trigger Article 16 of the protocol if agreement cannot be reached with the European Union.

The DUP leader urged Johnson not to be distracted by controversies within Downing Street and to give problems in Northern Ireland “the attention they deserve”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: PA

He told Sky News: “It disappoints me that our Prime Minister cannot give a firm commitment today that if there is not agreement reached with the European Union, he will take the steps that are necessary to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

That means triggering Article 16. That’s the commitment I need to get from this Prime Minister.

“Let’s get our political institutions restored on the basis of sound foundations, that means dealing with the protocol, making these issues our priority so that the people of Northern Ireland can enjoy a strong, stable government.

“That’s what we expect of a prime minister. We can’t go on like this. We can’t go on with a situation where serious problems like we have here in Northern Ireland are not getting the attention they deserve.”

The protocol was designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, but has created new trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain in the Irish Sea.

The use of Article 16 could result in elements of that agreement being suspended.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic are set to meet again in London next week to continue negotiations aimed at reducing the red tape associated with the protocol.

Donaldson called on the Prime Minister to take action “to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK”.

He added: “We can’t have political stability when the concerns of unionists are being completely ignored, when this protocol is harming our relationship with the rest of the UK and the Government is failing to act.”

Donaldson insisted he is committed to powersharing with other parties in Northern Ireland.

He denied the DUP would use the protocol to block a Sinn Féin first minister if it became the largest party after the election.