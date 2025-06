POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have said that three officers were injured last night after being struck by masonry and a firework during rioting in Derry.

The PSNI said that some 31 people have so far been arrested in relation to the violent disorder in Northern Ireland last week.

Of those, 23 people – including a 13-year-old girl and her mother – have been charged.

The riots began in Ballymena last Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the town on 7 June.

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested and appeared in court on 8 June, charged with attempted oral rape. The BBC reports that they spoke in court via a Romanian interpreter and that they deny the charges.

A peaceful protest on the evening of 9 June about the alleged assault was followed by attacks on police and properties housing ethnic minorities. The PSNI described the scenes as “racist thuggery”.

Advertisement

The disturbances in the Co Antrim town continued for several nights and spread to other areas of Northern Ireland, including Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Derry and Coleraine.

While tensions largely abated over the weekend, there were scenes of disorder in Derry on Monday night.

Three officers were injured, with two struck by masonry and one struck by a firework, after police came under attack in the Nailors Row area from around 9.30pm to midnight.

An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and bailed to allow further enquiries to be conducted.

Police said some largely peaceful protests took place on the Shankill Road and Shore Road in west and north Belfast, and on Clonavon Terrace and Waveney Road in Ballymena on Monday night.

In a statement, police said officers investigating an arson attack on Larne Leisure Centre last Wednesday have charged a 25-year-old man with perverting the course of justice. He is due before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court today.

Meanwhile, police investigating disorder in Portadown last Thursday have charged two men.

A 37-year-old man was charged with two counts of riot and appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and a 32-year-old man was charged with one count of riot and is to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court today.

Related Reads NI police welcome reduction in disorder after 'sporadic disturbances' last night 'Remove the rats': How online rumours and threats sparked a week of anti-immigrant riots in NI

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said police are continuing to review evidence gathered during disorder, and said more arrests are likely.

“Recent days have been calmer. However, this does not mean our investigations into those responsible for the racially-motivated attacks will lose momentum,” he said, adding that the heightened police presence in towns and cities will continue.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets. So, just as we will seek justice for women and girls who report heinous crimes to us, we will also seek justice for local innocent families who are being targeted by criminality fuelled by hate.

We will continue to robustly investigate the disorder over the last number of days but do not want to see any more young people criminalised by being caught up in this activity.

The PSNI has released a number of images of individuals who they want to identify and speak to in connection with the ongoing investigation.

They have asked anyone with information about the individuals in the released images or any other details related to the disturbances to come forward.

Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

With reporting from Press Association