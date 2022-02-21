#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 21 February 2022
Northern Ireland politicians to gather to pay tribute to Christopher Stalford

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the party was still in shock following the sudden death of the father of four.

By Press Association Monday 21 Feb 2022, 1:32 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NORTHERN IRELAND ASSEMBLEY members will gather at Stormont to pay tribute to the DUP politician Christopher Stalford, following his sudden death at the age of 39.

With agreement from the parties, the Assembly will sit at noon for tributes, followed by a minute’s silence before business is adjourned for the day.

There have been condolences from across the political spectrum following the death of the south Belfast representative and father-of-four over the weekend.

Mr Stalford was principal deputy speaker at Stormont, having been an MLA since 2016, having served previously as a councillor, high sheriff of Belfast and deputy mayor.

Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said the DUP was still in shock at the news of his death.

He told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme: “Christopher was a hugely valued member of our team at Stormont. He was greatly respected.

“A young man who had come a long way in his time from his working class background in south Belfast to the deputy principal speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, something he was immensely proud of.

“More than anything else the one thing that stood out about Christopher was his love for his family. You couldn’t have a conversation with Christopher without him talking about his family.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “I spoke to him on Friday evening and whilst we were talking about politics and the forthcoming election, he was talking about his children and his family, the move to the big school for his eldest.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Laura and the children. This must be just absolutely devastating for them.

“As a party we will gather around to support the family at this time.

“We are immensely appreciative of the many messages we have received from political colleagues right across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland, and indeed from beyond Northern Ireland as well.”

The DUP leader said that people sometimes lose sight of the fact that politicians are human beings as well.

He said: “They have families, they have loved ones.

“Christopher was someone who believed passionately in Northern Ireland.

“His desire to create a better future for his children, to give them the hope of that future was something which drove him on.”

Press Association

