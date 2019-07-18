Poll: Would you use a sleep pod in work or college?

ONLY THREE IN 10 people get seven to eight hours sleep a night, according to research.

A bad night’s sleep can cause memory issues, trouble with concentration, and daytime fatigue.

Poor sleep habits, which are explored in the latest episode of Ireland 2029, also have an impact on the economy as businesses lose work days due to their employees getting insufficient sleep.

Some companies and universities have introduced sleep pods – where employees or students can take a nap to boost their energy levels.

