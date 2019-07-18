This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 18 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Would you use a sleep pod in work or college?

A bad night’s sleep can cause memory and concentration issues.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 9:20 AM
23 minutes ago 2,226 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4729375
A sleep pod in Maynooth University
Image: Aisling McCoy
A sleep pod in Maynooth University
A sleep pod in Maynooth University
Image: Aisling McCoy

ONLY THREE IN 10 people get seven to eight hours sleep a night, according to research.

A bad night’s sleep can cause memory issues, trouble with concentration, and daytime fatigue.

Poor sleep habits, which are explored in the latest episode of Ireland 2029, also have an impact on the economy as businesses lose work days due to their employees getting insufficient sleep.

Some companies and universities have introduced sleep pods – where employees or students can take a nap to boost their energy levels.

Poll: Would you use a sleep pod in work or college?


Poll Results:

Yes (284)
No (107)
No, I can't because of the type of work I do (47)
I'm not sure (12)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie