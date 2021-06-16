#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 16 June 2021
NPHET supports study on antigen testing in aviation sector - but tests shouldn't be 'green light' for activities

Officials said there is currently no reliable evidence to support the widescale roll-out of these tests in this sector.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 2:58 PM
30 minutes ago 1,880 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5468307
Image: Oireachtas
Image: Oireachtas

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have said they would support a pilot study to assess the potential effectiveness of antigen tests in the aviation sector.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Transport Committee today, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he is not aware of any well-conducted validation studies internationally to support the use of these tests in this sector. 

“There is still much we need to learn about these tests, and their actual, as opposed to hypothetical benefits and limitations,” he said.

He said significant caution is urged in regard to any move towards employing rapid action testing for ‘green lights’, enabling activities that we would otherwise deemed to be unsafe in the current epidemiological situation. He said it would be a risk to the individuals engaging in the activities and to those around them, as well as to the wider public health response.

Dr Holohan said as evidence emerges, if it is in support of the use of rapid testing, NPHET is “more than willing” to support its further use, if an appropriate real-world evaluation indicates it can bring added benefits.

“Ultimately, however, based on knowledge to date, the safest way to reopen society, including to international travel, will be to continue to control disease incidence through a range of public health measures which are continuously reviewed, along with progressing the national vaccination programme to ensure as many people as possible within the population are protected through immunisation.”

“What we can’t do is start rolling out tests on the basis of people think they’re a good idea,” Holohan said.

Officials said it is the case in other countries that antigen tests are used because those countries do not have the capacity to carry out the same level of PCR testing as Ireland is doing. They also pointed out that antigen tests may miss half of infectious cases. 

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that in designing a pilot to assess whether it would be a useful addition for safe air travel, it “might have to be a very large study”.

He said it is “not particularly plausible” that antigen tests directly ahead of a flight would pick up case that were not picked up by pre-travel PCR tests done 48 hours beforehand.

“It would mean that you’d have to go from a position of having almost no virus or no virus detectable to having a very large viral load within 24 or 48 hours.”

