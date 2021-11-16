Coronavirus: 4,407 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 4,407 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, there were 614 Covid-19 patients in hospital, 114 of whom are in intensive care.
Yesterday, 4,570 new cases of Covid-19 were reported and 622 people with the virus were in hospital, including 117 in ICU.
