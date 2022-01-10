NPHET to discuss mandatory vaccination following Department of Health legal paper

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is to discuss the possibility of introducing mandatory vaccination.

The issue is to be discussed after the Department of Health prepares a legal and ethical paper.

Minutes of NPHET’s meeting from 16 December, published on Friday, said:

“It was noted that the NPHET will discuss the issue of mandatory vaccination at a later date and this discussion will be facilitated by a forthcoming paper from the Department of Health on the relevant ethical and legal considerations pertaining to this topic.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Newstalk Breakfast before Christmas that he would be against mandatory Covid-19 vaccines, saying that he preferred the “voluntary” approach.

“In my view, I think we have to keep pushing the voluntary approach.

“I do get the point the unvaccinated take up a disproportionate element of the health service… [but] I think we should keep going with the approach we have adopted so far.”

Vaccination

Ireland has vaccinated over 92% of people aged over 12, and over 2.3 million booster doses have been administered to date.

According to NPHET’s December minutes, of the 1,272 Covid-19 cases (aged 12 and over) in November who were hospitalised and where vaccination status is known, 281 were unvaccinated (22%) and 956 were fully vaccinated (75%).

Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE Dr Colm Henry said that while just 5% of the eligible population are unvaccinated, over half of patients admitted to ICUs are unvaccinated.

There are just under 1,000 people hospitalised with Covid-19 currently.

Omicron

Hospitals in Ireland are grappling with a surge in Covid-19 cases this winter due to the Omicron variant, which is estimated to be at least five times more transmissible than the previous dominant Covid variant, Delta.

This has led to a series of record-breaking daily cases being reported each day, with 25% of Ireland’s total cases for the past 12 months being reported since Christmas Day.

Despite this, the variant is thought to be less likely to progress to more severe illness by affecting the person’s lungs – it’s more likely to affect a person’s nose and throat. But if it does travel down to the lungs, it is just as likely to cause severe illness as previous variants of Covid-19.

Vaccine mandates

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron made headlines for saying that he would “emmerde”, roughly translated as pledging to annoy the unvaccinated with new rules that means they will need to prove they are fully vaccinated before they can eat out, use trains, or attend cultural events.

In Austria, vaccination is to be obligatory from February for all residents older than 14, except in the case of a dispensation for health reasons.

This has prompted protests – larger than previous Covid-related protests – in both countries in recent weeks.

In December, the Czech Republic is making Covid vaccines mandatory for people aged 60 and above from 1 March, as it battles one of the highest infection rates in the world; while Germany’s parliament passed a draft law requiring healthcare workers and soldiers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, which is considered a first step toward possible mandatory jabs for all adults.

Ecuador made coronavirus vaccines mandatory for children as young as five, after the the Omicron variant was confirmed in the country. Around 69% of Ecuador’s population is considered fully vaccinated.

With reporting from AFP.