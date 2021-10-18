#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 18 October 2021
Advertisement

NPHET to meet ahead of government decision on reopening

NPHET is due to meet at 2pm before delivering its advice to the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 18 Oct 2021, 8:02 AM
16 minutes ago 1,218 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5577374

007 NPHET meeting (1) NPHET's modelling Chair Professor Philip Nolan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan. Source: Sasko Lazarov

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet this afternoon before giving its advice to Government ahead of the planned easing of restrictions on Friday. 

Almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are due to be lifted on 22 October but a recent rise in cases numbers and hospitlisations has thrown the plan into doubt.

NPHET is due to meet at 2pm before delivering its advice to the Cabinet Covid-19 sub-committee. A final decision will be taken by Cabinet tomorrow. 

Government has already indicated that the requirement to show a Digital Covid-19 Certificate in hospitality settings to prove you’ve been vaccinated is likely to be extended beyond Friday. 

Government will also consider increasing attendance at indoor and outdoor events, as well as the reopening of nightclubs, which have been defined by NPHET throughout the pandemic as a high-risk setting. 

It comes after a further 2,180 cases were reported on Saturday – the highest number since January – and 1,380 cases yesterday.

As of 8am Sunday, 459 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 74 were in ICU.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government is not contemplating the re-imposition of Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland.

Martin insisted the vaccine rollout had put Ireland in a different situation from earlier in the pandemic, despite rising infection rates. 

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Mr Martin said introducing further restrictions was not being considered.

“We do not want to go back, and we are not contemplating going backwards,” he said.

“The only issue facing us now is going forward and that is a decision we will make on the advice we receive from NPHET.”

He said the country was in a “completely different situation” than it was earlier in the pandemic because over 90% of the population was vaccinated.

Martin said while it was not the Government intention to go backwards in terms of restrictions, the “only caveat” he would attach to that was the “twists and turns” of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is also set to meet today to consider whether the vaccine booster programme should be expanded beyond the over-80 age cohort and those with suppressed immunity.

Related Reads

17.10.21 Publican's groups urge full reopening of sector following 'escalation in crisis faced by pubs'
16.10.21 HSE's Dr Colm Henry: 'We’re heading into a difficult winter, there’s no doubt about that'

Martin said he would favour an expansion.

“Right now we are only administering the booster to over-80s and those who are auto-immune-suppressed,” he told the Sunday Independent.

“But I would like to see that expanded. And to healthcare workers too.”

The Taoiseach indicated he would not favour any move to make vaccination mandatory for healthcare workers.

“The voluntary nature of our vaccination programme has been an outstanding success,” he said.

On Sunday, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said there is concern in Government about increasing transmission rates.

She said Cabinet deliberations on Tuesday following the NPHET meeting will focus on the remaining restrictions, with the ongoing use of Covid certification set to be one issue under consideration.

“We are concerned about the rising numbers, and we will be making a decision on Tuesday, and we will be looking at the remaining restrictions,” she told RTE One’s The Week in Politics.

“We’re not going back, that’s important to say, but we’re looking at what we’re going to do regarding the remaining restrictions, we’re going to look at Covid certs and we’re going to look at booster vaccinations, and those are all of the issues that we take into consideration in terms of a Government policy.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Humphrey was also asked whether a call by Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn for people to work from home where possible over the autumn and winter is at odds with the Government’s phased return to the workplace plan.

The minister insisted Government policy is clear.

“We want a phased return to work,” she said.

“And we will continue to work with employers, who I know have been facilitating this.”

She said it is important that employers also facilitate some staff to continue to work from home.

With reporting from Press Association 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie