A SOMEWHAT UNEXPECTED row between rapper Azelia Banks and Conor McGregor blew up yesterday after the New York musician posted what appeared to be nude photos of the former MMA fighter.

Banks is a 34-year-old rapper from Harlem who broke into the global music scene with her smash hit ’212′ in 2012, and has had a number of critically acclaimed albums.

She is also well-known for her controversial and often changing opinions and statements – in 2019, for instance, she described Irish people as “a bunch of prideful inbred leprechauns” after a sold-out gig in Dublin.

Yesterday morning she posted two photos on X, seemingly of McGregor, in which he was nude in front of a mirror.

In one of the photos he appeared to have a weight hanging from his penis, and there was an accompanying message – apparently from McGregor to Banks – which read: ‘Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught’.

In a further tweet, tagging McGregor, Banks says:

“Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d*** then threaten me not to tell???

“Honey…… ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam?

“Use some f***ing sunscreen damn.”

Later, Banks further tweeted that she and McGregor “have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016″.

X removed the original photos that Banks posted.

McGregor hasn’t commented on the posts, but has been active online including posting videos of himself on a yacht and sharing a ‘Happy Birthday’ message to himself.

The Journal has contacted representation for both McGregor and Banks for comment.

Appeal over civil court sexual abuse verdict

McGregor was deemed liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in the Beacon Hotel on 9 December 2018 following a three-week civil trial at the High Court, with the jury in the case awarding Hand over €248,000 in damages.

McGregor, who had denied the allegations, subsequently appealed the jury’s decision and is seeking a re-trial of the civil case against him.

At the start of this month, lawyers for McGregor withdrew their application to introduce new evidence as part of his appeal against the civil jury finding.

You can read our further coverage of the case here.