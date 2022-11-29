Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 29 November 2022
Advertisement

Number of people living after invasive cancer diagnosis exceeds 200,000 for the first time

It’s equivalent to 1 in 24 of the population and equates to a 50% increase in the number of cancer survivors when compared to a decade ago.

1 hour ago 2,929 Views 2 Comments
File photo of a CT scan room in a cancer treatment ward.
File photo of a CT scan room in a cancer treatment ward.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FOR THE FIRST time in Ireland, the number of patients living after an invasive cancer diagnosis has exceeded 200,000.

The “notable milestone” of 207,364 is equivalent to 1 in 24 of the population and equates to a 50% increase in the number of cancer survivors when compared to a decade ago.

The figures are contained in the National Cancer Registry’s 2022 Annual Statistical Report and the organisation said it reflects “the ongoing improvement in cancer survival”.

This figure includes patients still undergoing active treatment or palliative treatment, in addition to longer-term survivors (either cured or potentially at risk of recurrence or relapse).

The 2022 report summarises data collected up to 2020, and reveals that the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a 10% reduction in cancer diagnoses when compared to what would have been expected in that year.

The National Cancer Registry said this is reduction is “likely a result of pandemic-related impacts on health-seeking behaviour among the public and disruptions to cancer control services”.

Analysis on the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on cancer diagnoses and outcomes during 2021 is already underway for the 2023 report.

On average, 43,470 cancers or related tumours were diagnosed each year during 2018-2020.

While the report notes that the median age at diagnoses and death varies “markedly across cancer types”, the median age for all invasive cancers combine was 69 in men and 67 in women during 2018-2020.

The National Cancer Registry said there has been little change in these figures.

The median age of death for the same cancers was 74 in both men and women, an increase when compared with the median age of 72 in both men and women during 1994-1998.

The report noted that these figures are “consistent with improved cancer survival”.

Around 30% of deaths in Ireland each year are attributable to cancer, and lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer death.

This is followed by breast and bowel cancer in females, and prostrate and bowel cancer in males.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie