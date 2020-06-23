Almost two-thirds of nurses and midwives using annual leave to care for children

A MAJORITY OF nurses and midwives in Ireland are using up their annual leave to care for their children according to a survey conducted by the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation (INMO).

The results of the survey will be presented to the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response today.

The survey also found that the majority of those who are using paid childcare are paying over €100 a week above the usual amount so that they can attend work.

Over 1,800 INMO members with childcare needs responded to the union’s survey, which found:

62% have taken annual leave to care for children,

22% are using paid childminders while at work,

10% are using grandparents to care for children,

69% did not have a partner available to provide childcare – often because they are a single parent, or their partner is another essential worker.

One nurse who responded to the survey, whose husband is also a nurse said they found it “extremely stressful” trying to organise childcare. They ended up having to rely on the children’s grandparents.

“I work as public health nurse in busy rural area. I cancelled my parental leave to work full time to provide care to all my patients as usual. I felt my role as PHN was perceived as more important than my role as mother,” another respondent said.

One respondent said they felt the lack of assistance in relation to safe childcare during the pandemic “caused increased stress to both myself and my family”.

I count myself lucky that I was able to find a person willing to take the risk of coming to my house to mind my children. This took a while to sort and it caused some anxiety for my kids, who were already worried about me working in the Emergency Department and caring for Covid patients.

Another community nurse whose husband is a garda said she does not want to hear the government thanking healthcare workers or “calling us heroes”. The couple have three school-age children.

Sh said the government has “neglected this huge issue we need help now with childcare now – financial assistance specifically”.

This is not going to change in the next coming months. The problem will remain if the schools only open part-time. This issue has been handled disgracefully.

When asked what form they would like childcare assistance to take in the coming months, the most popular solution among respondents was to allow parents to source their own childcare and be reimbursed by the employer.

‘They feel abandoned’

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said when the applause for frontline healthcare workers dies down, “many will be left our of pocket and without any leave”.

“Our members say they feel abandoned. We have long sought a solution to the childcare problem facing our members,” she said.

“They want to do their jobs, while also knowing that their children are being looked after. This is not an unreasonable demand.

“Nobody doubts that childcare in a pandemic is a difficult issue, but so far that difficulty has landed on those who are taking the greatest risks during the pandemic.

“One in ten COVID cases in this country are nurses. We must support them better.”

The INMO is calling for the Oireachtas committee to recommend a range of measures, including:

Reimbursement of any additional childcare costs incurred during Covid-19;

Compensation for annual leave used to care for children;

A scheme to pay healthcare workers for any childcare they source themselves;

Priority access for nurses and midwives in access to preschools, creches, and childminding;

Reopening of schools to facilitate children of essential workers.

The union’s presentation to the Oireachtas today will also set out its concerns on international recruitment.