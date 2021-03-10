#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 10 March 2021
Advertisement

Serial Covid-19 testing in nursing homes showing positivity rate of just 0.2%, Reid says

As of Saturday evening, there were 523,069 vaccine doses administered across the country.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 7:47 AM
1 hour ago 4,144 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5377036
Image: shutterstock.com
Image: shutterstock.com

IRELAND IS SEEING “great signs of impact” from vaccination with serial testing in nursing homes yielding a positivity rate of just 0.2%, HSE chief executive Paul Reid has said. 

As of Saturday evening, there were 523,069 vaccine doses administered across the country. 

Of these, 373,149 were first doses. A further 149,920 people have been fully vaccinated. 

The majority of vaccines have been administered to the first two cohorts – long-term care residents over the age of 65 and frontline healthcare workers – under the government’s prioritisation plan. 

So far, 97,681 people in the 70+ age group have received a first dose. Most of these are over the age of 85.

Vaccination of the fourth cohort – people aged 16-69 who are at very high risk of severe disease from Covid-19 – also began this week. 

In a tweet this morning, Reid confirmed that serial testing in nursing homes is showing a positivity rate of just 0.2%. 

Supply shortfalls

Ireland is set to miss its Q1 target of 1.2 million doses due to supply shortfalls amid calls to approach other countries to negotiate vaccine deals. 

Related Read

09.03.21 HSE: Vaccine plan has already changed 15-17 times due to supply shortfalls and sequencing changes

The operating plan for administering vaccines in Ireland has already changed 15-17 times due to constraints with supply and changes to sequencing and prioritisation, Reid confirmed yesterday. 

Reid told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health yesterday that the health service’s experience with vaccine supply in the first three months of this year has been characterised by “high levels of frustration”.  

The HSE chief said earlier yesterday that the supply of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines had proven “unstable” to date and that previous targets of as many as 1.7 million vaccine doses supplied by the end of March were now not possible. Another target of 1.24 million vaccine doses may also not now be reached.

“Realistically we’re looking at 1.1 million [vaccine doses at the end of the month], going into 1.2 million in the first week of April,” he said.

However, Reid said that despite these supply issues, it still expects to receive as many as 3.8 million vaccine doses in April, May and June. This will include up to 600,000 of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine that could be approved by European authorities later this week. 

Public health officials last night confirmed a further 311 new cases of Covid-19 and 30 additional deaths in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With reporting by Cónal Thomas and Sean Murray

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie