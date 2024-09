OASIS HAVE ANNOUNCED five dates for their tour of North America, with three shows in the United States, and one each in Canada and Mexico.

They will kick off the excursion with a show in Toronto, before hitting Chicago, New Jersey, and Los Angeles, finishing up in Mexico City.

Oasis' North American tour dates @oasis / X @oasis / X / X

The band has also announced that they will not be applying dynamic ticket pricing for the tour, after the practice came under heavy criticism for the UK and Ireland tour.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said there were “legitimate concerns” over the practice.

In a statement on X, the band said that while dynamic pricing can be helpful in combatting ticket resellers, in the wrong conditions, it can lead to “an unacceptable experience for fans”.

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.

“But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tckets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.

“We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently,” the said.

The first date of the tour, at Rogers’ Stadium in Toronto on 24 August, takes place just a week after the final show of the Gallagher brothers’ UK and Ireland tour, in Croke Park on 17 August, all but dashing fans’ hopes for an extra show in Dublin.