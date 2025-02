MARY LOU MCDONALD has accused the Government of “walking away” from the Occupied Territories Bill as the coalition moved to counter Sinn Féin’s motion to pass the Bill.

Sinn Féin tabled a motion in the Dáil this evening calling on the Government to pass the Occupied Territories Bill without further delay.

However, the Government has put down a counter-motion to the opposition’s proposal.

It follows comments made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin last month that the Bill will be replaced with new legislation, saying that “virtually every section” of the existing piece of legislation will need to be amended but denying that it would be “watered down”.

The Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories Bill) was first introduced by Independent Senator Francis Black in 2018.

According to the text of the proposed legislation, it would make it an offence “for a person to import or sell goods or services originating in an occupied territory or to extract resources from an occupied territory in certain circumstances”.

The new government has been urged not to dilute the Occupied Territories Bill as senior figures in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael raised concerns about the impact the draft law will have on Ireland’s international standing.

As it is drafted, Black’s Occupied Territories Bill would prevent the import of both goods and services from occupied territories.

However, the commitment in the Government’s counter-motion this evening only refers to goods.

Advertisement

It states that the Government “will progress legislation prohibiting goods from Occupied Palestinian Territories following the July 2024 International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion.”

It also states that the coalition will “continue to press for action at the EU level” and continue to prioritise “concrete policies and actions that contribute to improving the situation on the ground, and keeping momentum towards a sustainable peace based on the two-state solution”.

‘Cynical and shameful’

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, Mary Lou McDonald referenced Mary Manning and the other Dunnes Stores workers who went on strike over their right not to handle goods from South Africa in protest at apartheid in 1984.

“Today that crucible of apartheid is found in Palestine, in the brutality inflicted on its people by the colonising, occupying, dehumanising, criminal Israeli regime,” McDonald said.

She said US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the “dispossessed, impoverished and brutalised refugee population” of Gaza should be permanently displaced by those wishing to construct a “dystopian Riviera” is “astounding in its cruelty and demonstrates utter disregard for human rights and international law”.

“The only way to stop Israel is to sanction Israel,” McDonald said.

“Just as Ireland took the lead by sanctioning apartheid South Africa in 1987, it must now take the lead today by sanctioning apartheid, genocidal Israel.

That means enacting the Occupied Territories Bill. This one, the one that is here and ready to go, not some pale imitation.

“Tánaiste, the amendment you propose to our motion confirms that this Government has walked away from the Occupied Territories Bill.”

McDonald described the counter-motion as a “blatant U-turn” and a “monumental act of bad faith designed to delay the imposition of sanctions against the Israeli regime”.

“It is cynical and shameful,” she added.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris told the Dáil that it is “only the opposition who seek to suggest that the Government of Ireland does not stand with the people of Palestine”.

Related Reads Opinion: We don’t need a new Occupied Territories Bill – improve this one and pass it quickly Occupied Territories Bill to be replaced by new legislation, Martin confirms

Tánaiste Simon Harris speaking in the Dáil this evening. Oireachtas TV Oireachtas TV

“This Government is on the side of humanity, and we also represent the people of Ireland, and you don’t have any sort of monopoly on that, and it must be exhausting suggesting you do,” Harris said.

He said the motion tabled by Sinn Féin ”does not reflect the track record of sustained, principled action by the Irish Government on this issue”.

“I am submitting an amendment this evening on behalf of the Government which sets out a full range of meaningful actions taken by Government, as well as our broad approach to important recent developments and current considerations.” he said.

Harris said that there are “major legal issues” with the current legislation which are not “technical issues, as you portrayed”.

“‘Pass the bill now’ sounds great, but there are major legal issues,” he said.

“It’s about getting legislation that is lawful, Deputy McDonald, not about pretending to do something for the sake of it. We must get this right.”

The debate is continuing this evening.