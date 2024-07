Episode 3: The fashion, the flagbearers and Gianni Infantino

A rainy day befell Paris on what should have been the most glamorous event of the year for this cycle of Olympians. The Opening Ceremony, conducted down the river Seine, promised spectacle and freshness but did it deliver?

Sinéad and Gav discuss the rights and wrongs of Ireland’s choice of uniform and selection of flagbearers, as well as who had the better draw of assignments on Day 0 of Paris 2024. Plus, why Gav has eventually got one up on Gianni Infantino.

Olympics Daily will bring you all the action from Paris 2024 every day – from the Irish medals (fingers crossed) to the scandal and gossip (we’ve already got some) – with Gavin Cooney and Sinéad O’Carroll reporting from across the city.

