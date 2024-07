Episode 1: Déjà vu for Dupont?

Olympics Daily with Cooney and O’Carroll does exactly what it says on the tin: as soon as the action is done for the day, The 42′s Gavin Cooney and The Journal editor Sinéad O’Carroll will report from Paris to dive into the glory, heartbreak, controversy and gossip every single night.

Officially, the Olympics kicks off on Friday but actually it started today. Gav made his way from Longford to the Stade de France to watch French rugby fans worship Antoine Dupont in a 7s tournament which also features Ireland’s Hugo Keenan in an impressive lineup of other extremely fast Irish men.

Elsewhere, football was embarrassing itself as the rest of the athletes train in preparation for their events which start in earnest on Saturday morning.

