Friday 1 March, 2019
Explosives, firearms and ammunition recovered by gardaí in Co Louth

The army EOD team destroyed some of the material in a controlled explosion.

By Adam Daly Friday 1 Mar 2019, 11:06 AM
1 hour ago 3,316 Views No Comments
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH have discovered explosives, firearms and ammunition during a follow-up search operation targeting dissident republican groups at lands near Omeath.

Searches carried out on 1 February, in the same area on the Cooley Peninsula, recovered a substantial quantity of ammunition of varied calibre along with a mortar tube. 

During yesterday’s search operation, gardaí recovered a number of explosives, two firearms and a sizable quantity of ammunition of various calibres.

Gardaí said this probe formed part of investigations targeting the activities of dissident republicans.

The army EOD team – assisting members of Garda Special Detective unit – destroyed some of the material in a controlled explosion. 

A spokesperson said that gardaí wouldn’t provide any further details at this time due to “operational reasons”. 

Omeath 1 Gardaí during a follow up search on 28 February. Source: Garda Press Office

1-garda-search-louth_90563368-390x285 Gardaí during a dig for weapons in Omeath last month.

New IRA 

As previously reported by TheJournal.ie, the find on 1 February is linked to the so-called New IRA – a splinter group which gardaí and the PSNI believe is in the process of unearthing weapons stored in remote areas along the border.

As we move closer to the possibility of a no deal Brexit, gardaí believe certain elements of the dissident community are unearthing caches of weapons which have been buried in a number of locations across the region for a number of years.

Dozens of areas are suspected of being utilised in this way but police on both sides of the border need concrete evidence before a dig for munitions is launched. 

Former Chief Constable of the PSNI, Hugh Orde, warned about the risks of a border leading to a resumption violence in the area.

Orde said recreating a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic would have “huge consequences in terms of security” and police and customs officers “would become a target”.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

