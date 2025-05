ONE OF THE members of Irish rap group Kneecap has been charged with a terror offence.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who uses the stage name Mo Chara, is charged with displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah, a proscribed organisation in Britain.

The 27-year-old Belfast native is to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.

It comes after counter terror police said it was reviewing footage reported to be from a Kneecap concert.

In today’s statement, Met Police said Ó hAnnaidh is accused of displaying the flag in the O2 Forum, Kentish Town in London, “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hizballah”.

“Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command were made aware on Tuesday, 22 April of an online video from the event.

“An investigation was carried out, which led to the Crown Prosecution Service authorising the above charge.”