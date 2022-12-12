Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: -2°C Monday 12 December 2022
One person dies following light helicopter crash in Co Kildare

The helicopter crashed into a field in Kilcullen yesterday evening.

54 minutes ago
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Co Kildare
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Co Kildare
Image: Eamonn Farrell

ONE PERSON HAS died following a crash involving a light helicopter in Co Kildare yesterday. 

The helicopter crashed into a field in Kilcullen yesterday evening. It’s understood there was heavy fog in the area yesterday. 

Gardaí said it is their understanding that one person has died in the crash. 

A file will be prepared for the Coroner upon completion of an examination, they said. 

It remains unclear how many people were travelling on board the helicopter at the time of the incident. 

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) was dispatched following the crash. 

Gardaí said they will provide assistance to the AAIU, who is the lead agency in the investigation. 

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway. 

It is understood that the helicopter involved is privately owned.

In a statement on social media yesterday evening, the AAIU said it had “completed an initial survey of the accident site” and would return this morning “to continue its activities, including an ongoing site survey, witness interviews and recovery of the wreckage to the AAIU wreckage examination facility”. 

With reporting by Eoghan Dalton and Niall O’Connor

