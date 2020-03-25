O'Neills factory starts manufacturing protective gear for healthcare workers

Source: Lorcan Doherty

THE ‘CHOICE OF Champions’ slogan that was surely dreamed up by someone in O’Neills marketing team has taken on an added layer of meaning today as the sportswear company has begun manufacturing scrubs for healthcare workers.

The Co Tyrone based company temporarily laid off hundreds of staff in recent weeks, as the Covid-19 pandemic eliminated its order book.

But its Strabane factory was back in action today with 150 staff working to manufacture scrubs and masks for health and social care trusts in Northern Ireland.

The fabric used to make the protective clothing was dyed maroon and coated with anti-viral properties at O’Neills factory in Walkinstown, Dublin.

Source: Lorcan Doherty

The first shipment of safety garments is destined for healthcare workers on the frontline of fighting the coronavirus at the Covid-19 centre of Derry’s Altnagelvin Hospital.

The company said it is unable to comment on the volume of scrubs it is manufacturing at this stage because it is changing daily.

While it is currently just fulfilling orders from trusts in Northern Ireland, the company has also had enquiries from the Republic of Ireland and Britain.