Have you experienced gendered harassment or abuse online? We want to hear your story

ONE IN TEN women in the European Union report having experienced cyber-harassment since the age of 15.

Experts have said there are indications this has intensified during the pandemic, as people have moved more of their work and socialising online.

Over the next month, The Good Information Project will be focusing on women’s place in society, within the structures of power and in decision-making arenas.

We’re also looking at barriers to participation in debate and discussion, particularly in online spaces.

We want your input.

Have you ever suffered gendered abuse or harassment online? Has it affected your online habits or behaviour?

And has your experience online changed during the pandemic?

You can share your stories by emailing michelle@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘My online story’ – and let us know if you’d prefer to remain anonymous.

We’ll use your insights and experiences as part of our coverage over the next month.