The climate crisis and COP26: Sign up for our Open Newsroom next Tuesday

As we approach the COP26 summit we look at what role Ireland and the EU will play in the talks

AS PART OF The Good Information Project this cycle, we’re taking a deep dive into the climate crisis in the lead-up to COP26, where world leaders will meet in Glasgow to negotiate new climate agreements.

You can register here for our Open Newsroom discussion next Tuesday at 1pm to find out what role Ireland and the EU will play in the talks, as well as the answers to any pressing climate questions you might have.  

Join the discussion

You are invited to join the Q&A as we ask What can Ireland and the EU expect from COP26?

We will be joined by John Gibbons, an environmental journalist and commentator, who has been following the climate crisis for more than a decade. 

Niall Sargent is an investigative journalist from Noteworthy.ie. Niall is an expert in environmental journalism and his recent work on biodiversity is essential reading.

From our team we will have deputy editor Christine Bohan hosting with vital contributions from reporters Lauren Boland and Orla Dwyer.

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

