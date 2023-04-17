OPW seeking public's views on the future of parking at the Phoenix Park

THE OFFICE OF Public Works is seeking the public’s view on the future of parking in the Phoenix Park.

The public consultation process opened today and will run for five weeks, ending on 22 May.

More than 5,000 submissions were received from the public and key stakeholders in the first phase of consultation, which has fed into the Draft Parking Strategy.

This first phase of consultation, which took place over June and July of last year, found that over half of respondents had travelled on foot for their most recent journey to the Phoenix Park.

Almost a third had cycled for their most recent visit, while two thirds aid the could be persuaded to drive less or use another mode of transport to access the Park.

New bus services and improved cycling routes both to the Park and within it were cited as measures that could encourage people to leave the car when travelling to Phoenix Park.

However, 53% of respondents said they “usually, or sometimes” travel to Phoenix Park by car.

It is Government policy to reduce transport-related carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

There are currently over 2,200 car parking spaces within the Phoenix Park and Farmleigh.

A range of cycle parking provision at key locations has been prioritised in the draft parking strategy.

A new 40-space carpark is also proposed close to Castleknock Gate to prioritise parking for those with mobility issues.

Upgrades to the Knockmaroon carp park is also proposed in order to improve the surface to make it more accessible for those with mobility issues.

Announcing the latest round of public consultation, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan, TD said: “The Draft Parking Strategy seeks to protect and conserve the Phoenix Park, while enabling appropriate access and use by Dubliners and visitors from further away.

“I would encourage all interested parties, both from the local community and those further afield, to read the Draft Parking Strategy and respond to the public consultation survey over the next five weeks.”

O’Donovan added that he was pleased to see that over 60% percent of respondents to the first round of consultation said they could be persuaded to drive less or use another mode of travel to access the Phoenix Park.

He added that the draft parking strategy “considers both cycle and vehicular parking in the Phoenix Park, as well as potential impacts on the immediate surrounding area”.

“It also addresses the needs and parking requirements of those with mobility issues,” said O’Donovan.

He continued: “Five percent of parking provision will be suitable for those with disabilities and a further five percent will be designated for the active aged.

“However, the Draft Parking Strategy also recognises that, to make the Park inclusive for all visitors, some visitors will need parking provision.

“Overall, the draft Strategy proposes to improve access for those with mobility challenges through maintaining the current car parking availability.”