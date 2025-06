A NEW LAW called the Human Tissue Act 2024 comes into effect from today, which will introduce an opt-out system of consent for organ donation in Ireland.

People who do not wish to be organ donors will now have to add their name to an opt-out register. If someone’s name is on this register, their next of kin will not be asked about organ donation.

The new act was signed into law more than a year ago, after it garnered wide support from politicians across parties following seven debates, and a series of amendments.

At that time, the Oireachtas was told that the bill is intended to “support and increase organ donation and transplantation in Ireland” by creating a “soft opt-out system of consent”.

In 2024 263 organ transplants took place, including 84 from deceased people and 30 from living donors. The majority were kidney donations.

Only around 1-2% of people who die will be eligible for organ donation.

Advertisement

Now when someone dies and is eligible, the hospital will consult the opt-out register to check their name is not on it. However, as under the previous system for organ donation, the person’s family will still have to agree to the donation, so the consent of the family is still needed.

The new law will formalise the concept of a “designated family member” and will rank these in order, from spouses and civil partners, through siblings, down to friends.

A doctor will not be able to remove a deceased person’s organs unless someone considered a “designated family member” confirms in writing that they have no objection to the donation.

Yesterday the Irish Council for Civil Liberties said it had written to the Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill expressing concern that the new organ donation system is not fully understood by the public.

“ICCL has been contacted by members of the public who are concerned about and do not fully understand next week’s changes, indicating that the government’s ongoing media campaigns are not reaching a wide enough audience,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

ICCL called on the Minister to ensure that new guidelines which are to be developed on designated family members are published as quickly as possible, and to ensure that a “far-reaching” information campaign is in place.

The HSE is due to update this webpage with information on how you can join the opt-out register should you wish to do so.