TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following the seizure of €1 million in cash from a residence in the Knocklyon area of Dublin.

The search of the property was conducted as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting serious and organised crime, with Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau gardaí at the helm of the operation.

The men, aged 35 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of facilitating and enhancing the ability of an organised crime group to commit a serious offence. They are being detained at a garda station in Dublin.

A money counting machine and financial ledgers were seized alongside the cash.

Advertisement

Assistant Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said that this seizure shows the “vast profits being made by transnational organised crime groups who inflict such damage upon our communities”.

“It should also be clear from this that there is a direct link between personal use drugs consumption and the pernicious activities of such groups,” he added.

Kelly said that Gardaí are determined to “disrupt” the drugs network bringing drugs into Ireland, and for this country to be a “hostile environment” for these kinds of criminals to operate in.

“Targeting such money laundering operations is a key strategy for our organisation, as this removes cash that would otherwise be reinvested by such groups into further criminal activity, and it strikes at the heart of the criminal business mode.

“I commend the dedication and professionalism of all the Gardaí involved in this most recent operation,” he added.