Here are all the winners in every category from the 96th Academy Awards

THE 96TH ACADEMY Awards have ended in success for Cillian Murphy, who brings home the Best Actor award at the first time of asking.

Oppenheimer made good on many of its nominations, with further wins for Christopher Nolan as Best Director, Robert Downey Jnr as Best Supporting Actor, Ludwig Goransson for Best Original Score, as well best cinematography and best film editing.

Perhaps the most surprising outcome of the evening was Emma Stone beating out Lily Gladstone to claim her second Best Actress award, this time for Poor Things, which scooped four accolades. Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers. Like Murphy, Randolph had already taken the same award at the Baftas and the Golden Globes.

Despite the summer’s Barbenheimer rivalry Barbie claimed just one award, winning best song for Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For?

Other films to pick up awards across the various categories included Zone of Interest, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, and The Boy and the Heron.

In his opening monologue host Jimmy Kimmel, who last year joked that five Irish nominees increased the chances of violence breaking out onstage, this year returned to the theme by joking about the pronunciation of Cillian Murphy’s name.

Kimmel also used his opening monologue to make a reference to Robert Downey Jnr’s past drug addictions, with Downey’s reaction making it no clearer whether or not he was in on the joke.

Other notable moments across the evening included a speech by Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer. Reading from a prepared statement, Glazer told the Dolby Theatre: “Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.”

“Whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza — all the victims of this dehumaniSation, how do we resist?”

Director of 20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, the winner of the Best Documentary Feature Award, similarly reflected on the state of war in his own country. In his acceptance speech, Chernov said: ”I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities.

“I wish to give all the recognition to Russia not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians. I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting the land, all the civilians who are now in their jails.”

Here is the list of this year’s Academy Award winners in full.

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jnr (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Best International Feature

Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The Last Repair Shop

Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over!

Best Original Score

Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (Barbie)

Achievement in Sound

Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)

Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One