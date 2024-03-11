Here are all the winners in every category from the 96th Academy Awards

THE 96TH ACADEMY Awards have ended in success for Cillian Murphy, who brings home the Best Actor award at the first time of asking.
Oppenheimer made good on many of its nominations, with further wins for Christopher Nolan as Best Director, Robert Downey Jnr as Best Supporting Actor, Ludwig Goransson for Best Original Score, as well best cinematography and best film editing.
Perhaps the most surprising outcome of the evening was Emma Stone beating out Lily Gladstone to claim her second Best Actress award, this time for Poor Things, which scooped four accolades. Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers. Like Murphy, Randolph had already taken the same award at the Baftas and the Golden Globes.
Despite the summer’s Barbenheimer rivalry Barbie claimed just one award, winning best song for Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For?
Billie Eilish and Finneas performing "What Was I Made For?" at the #Oscars
pic.twitter.com/OKdKL3Ghti
Other films to pick up awards across the various categories included Zone of Interest, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, and The Boy and the Heron.
In his opening monologue host Jimmy Kimmel, who last year joked that five Irish nominees increased the chances of violence breaking out onstage, this year returned to the theme by joking about the pronunciation of Cillian Murphy’s name.
Kimmel also used his opening monologue to make a reference to Robert Downey Jnr’s past drug addictions, with Downey’s reaction making it no clearer whether or not he was in on the joke.
Other notable moments across the evening included a speech by Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer. Reading from a prepared statement, Glazer told the Dolby Theatre: “Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.”
“Whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza — all the victims of this dehumaniSation, how do we resist?”
Jonathan Glazer's acceptance speech for Best International Film for 'THE ZONE OF INTEREST' at the #Oscars
Director of 20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, the winner of the Best Documentary Feature Award, similarly reflected on the state of war in his own country. In his acceptance speech, Chernov said: ”I wish to be able to exchange this for Russia never attacking Ukraine, never occupying our cities.
“I wish to give all the recognition to Russia not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians. I wish for them to release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting the land, all the civilians who are now in their jails.”
Here is the list of this year’s Academy Award winners in full.
Best Picture
Oppenheimer
Best Director
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Best Actor
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Best Actress
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jnr (Oppenheimer)
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Best International Feature
Zone of Interest
Best Documentary Feature
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
The Last Repair Shop
Best Animated Short Film
War Is Over!
Best Original Score
Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)
Best Original Song
What Was I Made For – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (Barbie)
Achievement in Sound
Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Poor Things
Best Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)
Best Visual Effects
Godzilla Minus One
