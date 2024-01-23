Cillian Murphy has been nominated for Best Actor in this year's Oscars

LAST UPDATE | 24 minutes ago
IRISH ACTOR CILLIAN Murphy has been nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role in this year’s Oscars.
Murphy played J Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist known as the father as the atomic bomb, in the film.
Also nominated in the Best Actor category is Paul Giamatti for his role in The Holdovers where he played a teacher forced to remain on campus durimng the Christmas break to mind a handful of students with nowhere else to go.
Bradley Cooper also bagged a nomination in the category for his role in Maestro, which is also directed. Cooper portrayed American composer Leonard Bernstein in the biopic.
Colman Domingo was nominated in the category for his role in Rustin, a film about Bayard Rustin, advisor to Martin Luther King Jr.
Jeffrey Wright secured a nomination for his role in American Fiction.
Earlier this month, Murphy won a Golden Globe award for best performance by a male actor for his leading role in Oppenheimer.
He has also been nominated for a Bafta award and a SAG award for his performance.
Poor Things, a film produced by Irish company Element Pictures, has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing. In total, the film secured 11 nominations.
Co-CEOs and founders of Element Pictures, producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, said they are “thrilled” with the news of the nominations.
“This is a phenomenal achievement for Yorgos [Lanthimos], Emma [Stone] and our incredible cast and crew of the film, including of course Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan,” they said.
“It’s also a huge tribute to all of the Element Pictures team in Dublin, Belfast and London who have been across every detail of this production from its inception to its worldwide release. We are also very grateful to amazing team at Film 4 and to our brilliant distributors Searchlight.”
Irish actors Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal, who last week secured themselves Bafta nominations, missed out on any Oscar nominations.
Other nominations
The nominations for Best Picture for this year’s Oscars are:
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
The nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role include Annette Bening in Nyad, Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Huller in Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan in Maestro and Emma Stone in Poor Things.
Margot Robbie missed out on any nominations for her role in Barbie.
In total, Oppenheimer secured 13 nominations, while Killers of the Flower Moon received 10 nominations, Barbie received eight nominations dna Maestro received seven nominations.
The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, 10 March at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid are hosting the nominations announcement this afternoon.
