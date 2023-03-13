The (Irish) looks on the Oscars beige* carpet

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT WAS A very Irish night in Hollywood as the 95th Academy Awards were held in the Dolby Theatre.
There were the “jokes”, that gorgeous acceptance speech/Happy Birthday song, the wins and, of course, the donkey.
Although there were no acting awards for the Irish stars, they stood out on the new “champagne carpet” which replaced the traditional red.
Here are just some of the looks of the Irish nominees.
Nominated for Best Actor for Aftersun
Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Banshees of Inisherin
Nominated for Best Actor for Banshees of Inisherin
Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Banshees of Inisherin
Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Banshees of Inisherin
Filmmakers nominated for An Cailín Ciúin in Best International Film
Filmmaker nominated in multiple categories for Banshees of Inisherin
Winners for Best Live Action Short with their film
Tallaght man Richard Baneham took home his second ever Academy Award tonight, having been part of the visual effects team for Avatar: The Way of Water. Baneham won his first Oscar in 2010 in the same category for the original Avatar movie.
Here he is, post-award, dressed smartly in a tux with the rest of his team.
The lead actor in An Irish Goodbye, which won for Best Live Action Short. We didn’t get a red carpet shot from our photo services, but the leopard-print suit jacket deserved recognition here.
For more coverage of the Oscars, follow our liveblog here
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site