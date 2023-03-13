The (Irish) looks on the Oscars beige* carpet

IT WAS A very Irish night in Hollywood as the 95th Academy Awards were held in the Dolby Theatre.

There were the “jokes”, that gorgeous acceptance speech/Happy Birthday song, the wins and, of course, the donkey.

Although there were no acting awards for the Irish stars, they stood out on the new “champagne carpet” which replaced the traditional red.

Here are just some of the looks of the Irish nominees.

Paul Mescal

Nominated for Best Actor for Aftersun

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kerry Condon

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Banshees of Inisherin

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Colin Farrell and his son Henry

Nominated for Best Actor for Banshees of Inisherin

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Barry Keoghan and partner Alyson Sandro

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Banshees of Inisherin

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Advertisement

Brendan Gleeson

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Banshees of Inisherin

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoi

Filmmakers nominated for An Cailín Ciúin in Best International Film

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Martin McDonagh

Filmmaker nominated in multiple categories for Banshees of Inisherin

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Winners for Best Live Action Short with their film

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Richard Baneham

Tallaght man Richard Baneham took home his second ever Academy Award tonight, having been part of the visual effects team for Avatar: The Way of Water. Baneham won his first Oscar in 2010 in the same category for the original Avatar movie.

Here he is, post-award, dressed smartly in a tux with the rest of his team.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

James Martin

The lead actor in An Irish Goodbye, which won for Best Live Action Short. We didn’t get a red carpet shot from our photo services, but the leopard-print suit jacket deserved recognition here.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

For more coverage of the Oscars, follow our liveblog here