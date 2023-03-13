Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 13 March 2023 Dublin: 12°C
# green carpet
The (Irish) looks on the Oscars beige* carpet
*The Academy says champagne, we say beige.
495
1
17 minutes ago

IT WAS A very Irish night in Hollywood as the 95th Academy Awards were held in the Dolby Theatre. 

There were the “jokes”, that gorgeous acceptance speech/Happy Birthday song, the wins and, of course, the donkey

Although there were no acting awards for the Irish stars, they stood out on the new “champagne carpet” which replaced the traditional red. 

Here are just some of the looks of the Irish nominees.

Paul Mescal

Nominated for Best Actor for Aftersun

paul-mescal-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kerry Condon

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Banshees of Inisherin

kerry-condon-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Colin Farrell and his son Henry 

Nominated for Best Actor for Banshees of Inisherin

colin-farrell-left-and-henry-tadeusz-farrell-arrive-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Barry Keoghan and partner Alyson Sandro 

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Banshees of Inisherin

alyson-sandro-left-and-barry-keoghan-arrive-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Brendan Gleeson

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Banshees of Inisherin 

brendan-gleeson-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ap-photoashley-landis Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoi 

Filmmakers nominated for An Cailín Ciúin in Best International Film 

colm-bairead-left-and-cleona-bairead-arrive-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-ap-photoashley-landis Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Martin McDonagh 

Filmmaker nominated in multiple categories for Banshees of Inisherin

martin-mcdonagh-arrives-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-angeles-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Winners for Best Live Action Short with their film 

tom-berkeley-left-and-ross-white-pose-with-the-award-for-best-live-action-short-film-for-an-irish-goodbye-in-the-press-room-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatre-in-los-ang Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Richard Baneham

Tallaght man Richard Baneham took home his second ever Academy Award tonight, having been part of the visual effects team for Avatar: The Way of Water. Baneham won his first Oscar in 2010 in the same category for the original Avatar movie.

Here he is, post-award, dressed smartly in a tux with the rest of his team.

joe-letteri-from-left-richard-baneham-eric-saindon-and-daniel-barrett-winners-of-the-award-for-best-visual-effects-for-avatar-the-way-of-water-pose-in-the-press-room-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-ma Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

James Martin

The lead actor in An Irish Goodbye, which won for Best Live Action Short. We didn’t get a red carpet shot from our photo services, but the leopard-print suit jacket deserved recognition here. 

ross-white-from-left-james-martin-tom-berkeley-and-seamus-ohara-accept-the-award-for-best-live-action-short-film-for-an-irish-goodbye-at-the-oscars-on-sunday-march-12-2023-at-the-dolby-theatr Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

For more coverage of the Oscars, follow our liveblog here  

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
TheJournal.ie team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     