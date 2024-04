MORE THAN 400 Irish artists and creatives, including Eurosong runner-up Erica-Cody, have signed an open letter calling on Bambie Thug to boycott the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

The Eurovision will take place in Malmö, Sweden, from Tuesday 7 May to Saturday 11 May.

Bambie Thug will represent Ireland with their song Doomsday Blue after winning RTÉ’s Late Late Show Eurosong special, where Ireland’s entry for the 2024 competition was chosen.

Speaking to The Journal prior to the RTÉ contest, Erica-Cody did not rule out boycotting the competition if she secured the position to represent Ireland.

“We need to see the same energy that was given to Russia when they invaded Ukraine, it should be the exact same,” Erica-Cody said.

Russia was excluded from Eurovision due to the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, after the Eurovision organisers said that to do otherwise would “bring the competition into disrepute”.

Erica-Cody said it was an “absolute disgrace” that Israel is in the Eurovision.

She was one of more than 400 Irish artists and creatives to sign an open letter calling on Bambie Thug to withdraw from the Eurovision.

Singer and Senator Frances Black also signed the letter.

While the letter congratulates Bambie Thug on being selected to represent Ireland and praises their talent and artistry, it calls on them to “withdraw from Eurovision”.

On last week’s Late Late Show, Bambie Thug said that they stand with those who choose to boycott the contest, but that dropping out would mean “less competition” for Israel.

“I stand with anyone doing the boycott,” said Bambie Thug.

“I think if I wasn’t in the competition, I would also be boycotting. There are a lot of moving parts.

“Without the group of us who are pro-Palestine, it is less competition for the other side to win and it’s less solidarity there. Obviously, it’s incredibly heavy and I am extremely behind everybody.”

Bambie Thug also joined with several other Eurovision contestants in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza last month.

Advertisement

The Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign letter acknowledged that Bambie Thug has “chosen not to be silent” but said that they have to withdraw from the contest for their solidarity to be “sincere”.

The letter also claimed that Israel views Eurovision as a way to “cover up its genocidal crimes” in Gaza.

“We really hope that you refuse to be part of that by withdrawing, an act that would be powerful and would resonate with millions,” added the letter.

“You have the chance to be on the right side of history and to be remembered as an artist of conscience, who, in a time of genocide, chose to do no harm, to truly stand with the oppressed.

“History will celebrate you if you withdraw from Eurovision 2024. We urge you to do the right thing.”

Boycott campaigns

On last week’s Late Late Show, Bambie Thug said “it’s the EBU [European Broadcasting Union] who have to make the decision” of whether to exclude Israel from the Eurovision.

“Unfortunately, in my eyes, they aren’t making the right decision,” they added.

The Eurovision Song Contest is organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The EBU is essentially an alliance of public service media organisations whose countries are within the European Broadcasting Area.

It previously told The Journal that the Eurovision is “a competition for broadcasters – not governments – and the Israeli public broadcaster has participated in the contest for 50 years”.

This year’s Eurovision has been the subject of several boycott campaigns in Ireland.

A campaign launched in December called on RTÉ to “immediately withdraw support and participation in the contest next year, if Israel is permitted to compete”.

And last week, a petition containing over 5,000 signatures was delivered to RTÉ’s southern regional studio in Cork urging the broadcaster to refrain from televising this year’s event.

In a statement to The Journal following the delivery of this petition, an RTÉ spokesperson said the broadcaster has “always approached the Eurovision Song Contest in the spirit in which it was founded”.

The spokesperson said it is a “non-political contest designed to unite audiences and bring people together through a shared love of music and entertainment”.

The RTÉ spokesperson added that 37 nations, including Ireland, will take part in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest and that RTÉ is not aware of any participating Public Service Broadcaster that is planning to boycott the upcoming event.