Tuesday 18 May 2021
Up to 50% of future housing estates to be set aside for owner-occupiers, Ministers announce

The proposal would apply to all those buying a home for residential purposes.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 18 May 2021, 7:41 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

UP TO 50% of future housing estates are to be set aside for purchase by owner-occupiers, as the government seeks to curb the influence of so-called ‘cuckoo funds’ on the property market. 

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has announced new planning measures to mitigate against the bulk purchases of houses and duplexes and plans to earmark homes in certain developments for owner occupiers. 

An “owner occupier guarantee” will be introduced through legislative amendment which enable Local Authorities to designate a specified number of houses and duplexes with a predetermined range of at least 0-50% in a development for owner occupiers. 

The new measures, which have been trailed for a number of weeks, will also see the purchase of more than 10 residential houses facing an increased stamp duty of 10%. 

This higher charge, as well as apply to bulk purchases, will also apply to a situation where a person acquires 10 or more units on a cumulative basis over a 12 month period. 

Once triggered, the 10% rate will apply to all houses acquired in that 12 month period, including the first nine purchases. 

This 10% rate is intended to provide a significant disincentive to this practice of multiple purchase by institutional investors of large parts of, or indeed whole, housing estates before they reach the market, thus denying first-time buyers an opportunity to purchase a home.

Multiple purchases by Local Authorities, approved housing bodies, and the Housing Agency will be outside the scope of this higher stamp duty.

A significant exemption from this higher stamp duty charge is the multiple purchase of apartments. 

“Apartments, due to the fundamental viability issues, will be exempt from these provisions. This is in recognition of the fact that we need continued investment from international capital to ensure supply in core urban and high density areas,” Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said. 

The issue of investment funds outbidding potential homeowners has brought the housing crisis right back to the centre of the national agenda in recent weeks. 

It comes after it was revealed that investment fund Round Hill Capital had bought 135 homes at a new development in Maynooth, Co Kildare

The government had pledged action on the issue and The Journal reported last week that the Department of Finance has been working on proposals to deal with the concerns. 

Opposition parties have criticised the government’s response, saying that international funds buying up property in Ireland has been “happening for years” and that is has been “encouraged and incentivised” by government policy. 

The proposal to ring-fence homes in a development for owner-occupiers would not just apply to first-time buyers but all those buying a home for residential purposes. 

It will not be retrospective for housing already in development. 

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien brought legislative proposals to Cabinet on the issue today, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin telling the Dáil that a vote would take place “most likely tomorrow”. 

The two ministers outlined the proposals at a briefing in government buildings this evening. 

“The Minister for Finance and I have worked closely to provide genuine solutions to the issue of institutional investors crowding buyers out of the market,” O’Brien said in a statement this evening.

“We have been very clear that institutional investment has a role to play in supporting new supply, particularly in delivering high density apartments that would otherwise not be built. However they should not be allowed to snap up already completed developments where there is a clear demand and no viability issues,” he said. 

“I fully acknowledge the sheer frustration which people have expressed recently. The measures which we have agreed will have immediate and longer term impacts and will help to level the playing field for first-time buyers and owner occupiers,” the Housing Minister said. 

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

