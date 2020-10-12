Disability activist Paddy Doyle dies aged 69

DISABILITY ACTIVIST AND author Paddy Doyle has died, it has been announced.

The 69 year-old’s passing was confirmed in a statement by his family this morning.

Born in Co Wexford, Doyle was the author of The God Squad, a best-selling novel inspired by his time in St Michael’s Industrial School in Cappoquin in Waterford, which provided an account of institutional abuse.

He also had a rare neurological condition known as dystonia, which is characterised by sustained muscle contractions.

His family said it was announcing his passing with “profound sadness” and that he would “be forever missed”. He is survived by his wife, three sons and six grandchildren.