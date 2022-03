IT’S PADDY’S DAY weekend.

People all over the world will be donning green and celebrating this nation’s patron saint.

But how well do you know how other countries celebrate this day?

Test your knowledge.

When was the very first St Patrick's Day in the US? PA 1755 1762

1789 1812 In which US city do they dye their main river green to celebrate the day? Shutterstock Boston New York

Chicago Baltimore Asia's largest parade is held in which country? PA China Japan

Thailand Vietnam Which Australian city throws the biggest parade Down Under? PA Canberra Sydney

Melbourne Perth Which Caribbean island with historic Irish roots celebrates Paddy's Day as well as commemorating an attempted uprising by slaves? PA Jamaica Montserrat

Bahamas Aruba Moving on to famous landmarks - which famous spot in Brazil is lit up in green to celebrate the day? PA Copacabana Beach Metropolitan Cathedral

Christ the Redeemer statue Museum of Tomorrow Where would you find this famous landmark which has been lit up in green? Failte Ireland Rome Madrid

Paris Kiltimagh What country would you find this one? Failte Ireland Romania Germany

Scotland Denmark What are we looking at here? Failte Ireland Victoria Falls Niagara Falls

Yosemite Falls Glendalough Waterfall Finally - how many pints of Guinness are served each St Patrick's Day (across the world)? PA 8 million 13 million

15 million 283 billion Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Top notch! You nailed it! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Middlin' Not too bad. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Shockin' altogether Let's move on. Share your result: Share