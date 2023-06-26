Advertisement

Monday 26 June 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Pádraig Harrington.
# Still On Top
Harrington rallies from five shots back to defend title on PGA Champions Tour
Harrington hit five birdies and an eagle in his final seven holes to retain his title at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
2.2k
5
28 minutes ago

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON RALLIED from five shots behind in the final round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open to defend his title, and capture his first PGA Tour Champions victory of the season.

Harrington, who triumphed at this tournament last year, hit five birdies and an eagle in his last seven holes to retain his crown in a blistering run to the finish in upstate New York. He also had four birdies on the front nine along with bogeys on the four and seventh holes.

His nine-under 63 saw him finish on 18-under overall, one shot ahead of American Joe Durant in the end. Ernie Els finished one shot further back on 16-under and Darren Clarke finished on 14-under.

Harrington is the first player to go back-to-back at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

The Dubliner continues his strong form that saw him secure a top-30 finish at last week’s US Open, into which he gained entry as 2022 US Senior Open champion.

He will now turn his attention to defending that title next week, and will carry some considerable winning momentum into that tournament.

Written by The 42 Team

Author
The 42 Team
