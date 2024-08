THIS WEEK, THE Journal has published a series of in-depth interviews with a number of victims of convicted paedophile, Michael Shine.

A medical doctor, Shine worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda from the 60s to the 1990s.

Hundreds of men – who were patients of his – claim they were abused by the former surgeon, over decades at the hospital.

Shine eventually spent three years in prison- but now, aged 93, he is a free man living in Dublin 4.

The survivors of his abuse who broke their silence this week are calling for a public inquiry, speaking to reporter Saoirse McGarrigle

This week on The Explainer, we’re joined by Editor of The Journal Sinéad O’Carroll to share some of Saoirse’s work, as well as examining who Michael Shine is, what his crimes were and what Ireland’s response was or should have been.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was brought to you by presenter Laura Byrne, executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll and senior producer Nicky Ryan.