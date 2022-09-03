Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 3 September 2022
Advertisement

Pakistan calls for 'immense humanitarian response' as flooding leaves 1,265 dead

Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon rains and flooding on climate change.

By Press Association Saturday 3 Sep 2022, 3:37 PM
32 minutes ago 593 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5857116
A family carry belongings from their flooded home by tractor after heavy rain in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province.
Image: AP/PA Images
A family carry belongings from their flooded home by tractor after heavy rain in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province.
A family carry belongings from their flooded home by tractor after heavy rain in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province.
Image: AP/PA Images

PAKISTAN HAS APPEALED to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left at least 1,265 people dead.

The request came even as planes carried supplies to the impoverished country across a humanitarian air bridge.

International attention to Pakistan’s plight has increased as the number of fatalities and homeless have risen. According to initial government estimates, the rain and flooding have caused about £8 billion (€9.25 billion) in damage.

At a news conference today, federal planning minister Ahsan Iqbal said:

The scale of devastation is massive and requires an immense humanitarian response for 33 million people. For this I appeal to my fellow Pakistanis, Pakistan expatriates and the international community to help Pakistan in this hour of need.

Multiple officials and experts have blamed the unusual monsoon rains and flooding on climate change, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Earlier this week, Mr Guterres called on the world to stop “sleepwalking” through the deadly climate crisis. He will visit Pakistan next Friday to tour flood-hit areas and meet with officials.

Appeal

The United Nations and Pakistan has already jointly issued an appeal for £140 million in emergency funding to help the millions of people affected by the floods, which have damaged more than one million homes.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority in its latest report today counted 57 more deaths from flood-affected areas. That brought the total death toll since monsoon rains began in mid-June to 1,265, including 441 children.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s earlier appeal for aid got a quick response from the international community, which sent planes loaded with relief goods. A French aircraft carrying relief goods landed in Islamabad earlier today and was received by minister for national health services Abdul Qadir Patel.

The French plane’s arrival followed the ninth flight from the United Arab Emirates and the first from Uzbekistan. Those flights were the latest to land in Islamabad overnight.

Patel said the relief goods sent by France included medicine and large dewatering pumps to reduce water levels. He said France has also sent a team of doctors and experts.

Response

Pakistan has established a National Flood Response and Co-ordination Centre to distribute the arriving aid among the affected population. Iqbal is supervising the army-led centre.

He said rains this monsoon season have lashed most areas of Baluchistan and Sindh provinces as well as parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces. The Gilgit-Baltistan territory is also affected.

The army has established 147 relief camps sheltering and feeding more than 50,000 displaced people, while 250 medical camps have provided help to 83,000 people so far.

Health officials have expressed concern about the spread of water-borne diseases among the homeless people living in relief camps and in tents alongside roads.

Officials said areas of the country expected to receive 15%-20% additional rains this year actually received in excess of 400% more. Collectively, the country has seen 190% more rain this monsoon season.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie