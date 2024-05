THE PALESTINIAN FLAG is to be flown at Leinster House next Tuesday.

The decision to fly the flag was confirmed by the Ceann Comhairle Seán O Fearghail following a question from TD Thomas Pringle in the Dáil this afternoon.

Taoiseach Simon Harris told the Dáil that the flag will fly on the same day the recognition of the State of Palestine will formally take effect on 28 May.

He said a Dáil debate on the recognition of Palestine will also take place.

Today, Ireland, Norway and Spain announced that they are recognising the State of Palestine, in tandem.

Harris described the move as a “historic and important day” for Ireland and for Palestine.

He said that the Palestinian people deserve a future of peace and hope rather than suffering, adding that the people of Israel deserve the same.

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions today, Harris said he believes more countries will follow. He added that he is proud of the political consensus around the move, stating that while politicians often disagree, he is glad there is a unified voice on this issue.

People Before Profit have been requesting that the flag be flown over Leinster House for a number of months now.

TD Bríd Smith last week unfurled the flag on the grounds of the complex, despite refusals from Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to fly the flag.