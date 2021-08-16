#Open journalism No news is bad news

Workers petition Dunnes Stores for pandemic pay increase to be made permanent

Staff received a temporary 10% pay increase in March 2020.

By Ian Curran Monday 16 Aug 2021, 12:26 PM
39 minutes ago 4,861 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5524100
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie
Image: LEAH FARRELL; RollingNews.ie

DUNNES STORES WORKERS are calling on their employer to make two temporary Covid-related pay measures introduced last year permanent.

In March 2020, Dunnes workers represented by trade union Mandate successfully campaigned for the introduction of a temporary 10% premium payment and 20% staff discount cards in recognition of their sacrifices during the pandemic.

Now, more than 2,500 staff members have signed a petition calling on the company to make the measures permanent.

Workers will present the petition at the retailer’s head office in George’s Street, Dublin 2 at 1pm today, according to a statement from Mandate.

The petition states, “We, the undersigned staff working in Dunnes Stores, call on you to make the 10% pay rise and 20% discount card permanent.

“We worked hard keeping Dunnes Stores running and serving our communities through Covid-19. We feel this is something we have earned.”

One worker at the retailer’s Dundalk store said, “We haven’t had a pay increase since 2019 but we’ve had a temporary 10% allowance added to our pay last year. That isn’t factored into our pensions or if we go on holidays we lose out.

“We think, after the last 18 months of working very hard through a deadly pandemic, that the least Dunnes can do is recognise our efforts by making these changes permanent.”

A staff member at retailer’s Ongar, Dublin 15 branch added, “Grocery sales have been exceptionally busy since the pandemic and we’ve seen reports of most retailers having an extra 17% of spending.

“We’ve been dealing with more customers and processing more goods. We know that Dunnes can afford this and we feel we deserve it after all we’ve been through.”

 

