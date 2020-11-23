#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 November 2020
Advertisement

More than 350,000 people still in receipt of Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Over €4.3 billion has been issued in total since the PUP was introduced earlier this year.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 23 Nov 2020, 8:30 PM
45 minutes ago 3,549 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5276643
Image: Shutterstock/k_samurkas
Image: Shutterstock/k_samurkas

MORE THAN 350,000 people received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week, a rise of just over 2,000 on last week. 

€104 million was paid out for the PUP this week by the Department of Social Protection, with more than €4.3 billion in payments issued since it was introduced earlier this year. 

The sector with the highest number of people in receipt of the payment is accommodation and food service activities, with over 102,000 people. 

This is followed by wholesale and retail trade (57,292 people) and sectors like hairdressers and beauty salons (31,273). 

There are 352,078 people in receipt of the payment in total this week. 

The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said the government hopes to consider easing Covid-19 restrictions from early December.

She said this would “hopefully allow some people to return to work”.

“These past few weeks have not been easy. I know people are tired and just want life to get back to some normality,” Humphreys said in a statement. 

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the plan to exit Level 5 restrictions from next week will be made public “either Thursday or Friday” this week. 

Speaking to reporters earlier today, Martin said coalition leaders will meet tonight and a full Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow morning. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He added that “no decisions have been made as yet” regarding the restrictions in place from 2 December onwards. 

Other figures

Nearly 5,000 people have closed their PUP in the past week, with two-thirds saying it was because they are returning to work. 

The age group with the largest amount of people in receipt of the PUP remains to be under 25s, with almost 90,000 people in this cohort receiving the payment this week. 

This is followed by people aged 25 to 34, and those aged 35 to 44.           

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie