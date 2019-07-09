This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Parking costs in Dublin city are increasing to €3.20 per hour from next Monday

The changes will also include an expansion of “high-demand” yellow and red zones across the city.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 9:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Casa nayafana
Image: Shutterstock/Casa nayafana

THE COST OF parking in Dublin city is to increase by 30 cent per hour from next Monday, 15 July.

This is the implementation of a change to bylaws that were voted for by Dublin City councillors in February of this year.

The cost will increase from €2.90 to €3.20 in the yellow parking zones, and from €2.40 to €2.70 in the red zones, marking the first time parking costs have increased since 2008.

The changes will also include an expansion of “high-demand” yellow and red zones across the city from next Monday.

yellow and red zones Source: DCC/Parking Tag

The changes mean that parking charges will increase in the area of Phibsborough around the Mater Hospital, in Kilmainham, near the South Circular Road and Dolphin’s Barn, south of the city centre in Ranelagh and Rathmines, and to east of the city near the 3Arena.

“The rationale is to reflect the increased demand for parking in those areas,” the council’s Transport committee was told at the time. 

unnamed (1) Source: DCC

For Parking Tag users, yellow zone charges will increase from €2.90 to €3.10 while red zone charges will increase from €2.40 to €2.60.

- with reporting from Cónal Thomas

