Man arrested for hitting garda after large party is broken up at Oliver Bond flats

GARDAÍ HAD TO break up another large party at the Oliver Bond flat complex in Dublin city last night.

A man was arrested after hitting a garda while officers broke up the party.

Gardaí from Kevin Street Station attended a report of a large gathering at Oliver Bond House in Dublin 8 at approximately 11.30pm yesterday.

About 70 young people were present and “playing loud music and consuming alcohol”, a Garda spokesperson said.

Residents told The Journal that over 100 people attended the gathering and “completely destroyed” the area, leaving behind drug paraphernalia and bottles.

“Gardaí endeavoured to disperse the crowd and during the course of this, one man (23 years) struck a member of An Garda Síochána. The Garda member did not require medical attention,” the Garda spokesperson said in a statement.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Kevin Street Garda Station. He was charged with offences under section two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act 1997 and is due to appear at Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday, 31 May.

Investigations are ongoing.

Residents ‘living in fear’

Oliver Bond House is one of the largest and oldest flat complexes in Dublin city, comprising 391 units.

Residents living in the complex have been raising concerns about anti-social behaviour and drug use throughout and prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. A number of large parties have taken place at the complex over the last year.

One resident today told The Journal that over 100 partygoers were present last night and they “left a trail of destruction behind them”.

“The area now is completely destroyed with ‘hippy crack’ canisters and smashed bottles,” he said.

“Gardaí arrived hours later to be met with a vicious attack by the partygoers, they were throwing bottles at the squad cars.

“Residents are living in absolute fear and have completely lost it now with the constant antisocial behaviour and the continued massive drug problem inside the complex.”

A spokesperson for residents previously told us that “a very well-known drugs gang operates in shifts” in the complex, selling drugs “every day of the week”.

“This drug activity happens on the stairs and out in the open in the blocks in front of children and outside residents’ front doors. Residents are suffering constant fear and intimidation over this.”

Comments are closed as a man has been charged.