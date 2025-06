TRIBUTES POURED IN for comic star of stage and screen Paschal O’Grady, one half of the legendary Irish comic duo, “Tom and Pascal”, who passed away Friday.

Mr O’Grady, (93), from Ballinacurra, Limerick, died peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by beloved wife Marie, son Emmanuel and daughter Eukaria.

Ireland’s answer to the 1960s British comic stars “Morecambe and Wise”, Tom & Paschal’s slap-stick act made them a household name, selling out shows including the Theatre Royal, Dublin, to the Royal Albert Hall, London, to Carnegie Hall, New York City.

Paschal’s partner in comedy, Tom O’Donnell, also sadly passed away, in February 2013.

The pair, who also had a hit television sketch programme, may be best remembered for their hilarious portrayal of “Kattie and Nonie”, two Limerick female pensioners.

The impact of television catapulted them from stage to screen, copper-fastening their names in the annals of Irish comedy gold.

“Well, it (television) did a lot. But I think we missed a lot of opportunities, we should have pushed it more. We travelled on our success rather than our potential. I still maintain we were the Morecambe and Wise of Ireland, if we had pushed it,” Paschal said in an interview with I Love Limerick, last year.

The Limerick duo performed their television debut, on RTÉ, “Tom & Paschal’s Christmas Crackers” on New Year’s Eve 1961, and were the first comedic act to perform on the station in “Céad Míle Fáilte”.

Last year, recalling their golden years together on stage and screen, Paschal offered advice to young people and others trying to make it big in show-business: “Don’t change, for Christ’s sake, don’t change. I mean, be human and just do what you feel like doing, so long as you’re not injuring anybody or hurting anybody. Everyone should be who they want to be.”

Paying tribute, Peter McNamara, Milford Entertainment Group stated: “In more recent years Paschal and other volunteers of the entertainment group at the Milford Care Centre put on weekly concerts for residents. Here he continued to raise many laughs from residents with his own comedy version of “Que Sera, Sera” and an old favourite, “Sonny Boy”, acting out the loved “Katie and Nonie” comedy routine from the Christmas Crackers shows of the 60s with a little help from his long time friend and singing partner, Eugene O’Connor.”

“His contribution to the entertainment and comedy performance sector, especially in the Limerick and Mid West region, down the years, was unique.”

“This continued right up to a couple of weeks ago when he was still entertaining the residents at Milford where he and his wife Marie, were dedicated volunteers for over twenty years.”

Pat O’Donovan, of the famous west Limerick traditional Irish music and storytelling venue, Rambling House, Knockfierna, stated: “Tom and Pascal were the leading comedians thru the 60s and never uttered an offence word while generating laughter among thousands. May Pascal rest in peace.”

Mr O’Grady’s remains will repose at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy, Co Limerick, from 5.30pm-7pm, this coming Tuesday.

His funeral mass will take place at St Michael’s Church of Ireland, Pery Square, Limerick City, at 11am, Wednesday, followed by burial in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick.

“Thanks for the laughter,” his obituary notice read.