#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 2 June 2022
Advertisement

Passport Office to increase staff and tweak child application process in response to surge

The requirement for children to get parental consent forms witnessed by gardaí has been an issue.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 11:44 AM
1 hour ago 2,109 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5781160
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NUMBERS OF people handling customer service queries in the Passport Office is set to double over the next two weeks as part of efforts to reduce a backlog. 

A procedural change relating to the garda witnessing of new passport applications is also being planned to reduce the number of outstanding children’s passport applications. 

In recent months there have been issues with children getting new passports, with a Parliamentary Question by Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú revealing that there were over 58,000 such applications outstanding

The issue stems from the requirement for children to get their parental consent forms signed and witnessed by gardaí.

This is an issue particularly in part-time garda stations because if the Passport Office is unable to reach the garda station on three occasions the process must be restarted.

In a letter sent to members of his Fine Gael parliamentary party, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that about 50 child applications are stalled each day because of this issue. 

Related Reads

01.06.22 Here's what to expect if you're flying from Dublin Airport this weekend
30.05.22 'Strong rebound' in international travel as over 1.4 million people arrive in Ireland in April

He says that from now on a daily list will be transmitted between the Passport Office and garda management of the cases where contact has not been made. Contact will then be initiated from the garda side and the process can continue without being restarted. 

In addition, the minister has also said that the number of customer service staff in the Passport Office is set to increase from 60 at present to 80 next week and then to 140 in a fortnight’s time. 

There is currently a record surge in the demand for passports, with 560,000 passports issued to date in 2022. This is 90,000 more passports than were issued at this point of the year in 2019.

Overall, 80% of passports issued are renewals, which have a quicker turnaround time. The minister has said that almost half of all adults who renew their passports online will receive their new passport in the post within two working days. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

- With reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie