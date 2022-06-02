Passport Office to increase staff and tweak child application process in response to surge

THE NUMBERS OF people handling customer service queries in the Passport Office is set to double over the next two weeks as part of efforts to reduce a backlog.

A procedural change relating to the garda witnessing of new passport applications is also being planned to reduce the number of outstanding children’s passport applications.

Advertisement

In recent months there have been issues with children getting new passports, with a Parliamentary Question by Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú revealing that there were over 58,000 such applications outstanding.

The issue stems from the requirement for children to get their parental consent forms signed and witnessed by gardaí.

This is an issue particularly in part-time garda stations because if the Passport Office is unable to reach the garda station on three occasions the process must be restarted.

In a letter sent to members of his Fine Gael parliamentary party, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that about 50 child applications are stalled each day because of this issue.

He says that from now on a daily list will be transmitted between the Passport Office and garda management of the cases where contact has not been made. Contact will then be initiated from the garda side and the process can continue without being restarted.

In addition, the minister has also said that the number of customer service staff in the Passport Office is set to increase from 60 at present to 80 next week and then to 140 in a fortnight’s time.

There is currently a record surge in the demand for passports, with 560,000 passports issued to date in 2022. This is 90,000 more passports than were issued at this point of the year in 2019.

Overall, 80% of passports issued are renewals, which have a quicker turnaround time. The minister has said that almost half of all adults who renew their passports online will receive their new passport in the post within two working days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

- With reporting by Christina Finn