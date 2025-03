POET, WRITER and broadcaster Pat Ingoldsby passed away this morning at the age of 82, his close friend Vivienne Baillie has confirmed.

In a post to Pat’s Facebook page, Vivienne wrote: “PAT, August 25th 1942 – March 1st 2025. The beautiful man that was Pat left us early this morning,” alongside Pat’s poem “I Visualise My Death”.

Pat has been in the public eye for many years: he began working as a DJ in the late 1960s. He presented RTÉ children’s programmes Pat’s Pals, Pat’s Hat, and Pat’s Chat, which were hugely popular in the 1980s.

In the 1990s, he retired from public life to “devote himself” to his poetry.

He has produced many books of poetry and is widely regarded as a giant of Irish poetry and entertainment.