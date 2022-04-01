#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 1 April 2022
Famed French photographer who worked with Diana dies aged 78

Patrick Demarchelier photographed Diana, Madonna and other celebrities.

By AFP Friday 1 Apr 2022, 8:06 AM
1 hour ago 2,722 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FRENCH PHOTOGRAPHER PATRICK Demarchelier, who took iconic images of Princess Diana, Madonna and other celebrities but was later accused of sexual misconduct, has died aged 78.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31, 2022 at the age of 78,” said a post on his official Instagram account accompanied by three photos.

The announcement did not provide a cause of death or other details.

Demarchelier was one of Diana’s favourite photographers and took some of the most iconic pictures of the late royal, including one beaming into the camera while hugging her knees and wearing a white strapless dress and a tiara, as well as another of her in a black turtleneck.

Among his other famous shots was one of Madonna in a skewed black cap with a cigarette hanging from her mouth.

However, in 2018, he became of the most-profile figures in the fashion world to be embroiled by the #MeToo movement.

The Boston Globe published an expose in which seven women, including a former assistant, accused him of sexual misconduct.

Demarchelier, who was born in the northern town of Havre, is survived by his wife, three sons and three grandchildren. 

He photographed countless supermodels including Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, as well as celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Robert DeNiro, Anthony Hopkins and Oprah.

He was so well known in photography circles that his name appeared several times in the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” starring Meryl Streep, a satire of the workings of the fashion world.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

