Man arrested in connection with murder of Patrick Heeran

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Leitrim man Patrick Heeran have arrested a man.
Heeran, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on 3 October 2011 in Mohill, Co Leitrim.
Gardaí were originally treating Patrick’s disappearance as a missing person case but in 2016 a murder investigation was launched.
A man in his late 30s was arrested this morning and is being detained at Thurles garda station. He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the investigation.
COMMENTS