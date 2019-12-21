This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man arrested in connection with murder of Patrick Heeran

The 48-year-old Leitrim man went missing in October 2011.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 2:38 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Leitrim man Patrick Heeran have arrested a man.

Heeran, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on 3 October 2011 in Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Gardaí were originally treating Patrick’s disappearance as a missing person case but in 2016 a murder investigation was launched.

A man in his late 30s was arrested this morning and is being detained at Thurles garda station. He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the investigation.

