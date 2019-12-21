Man arrested in connection with murder of Patrick Heeran

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Leitrim man Patrick Heeran have arrested a man.

Heeran, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on 3 October 2011 in Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Gardaí were originally treating Patrick’s disappearance as a missing person case but in 2016 a murder investigation was launched.

A man in his late 30s was arrested this morning and is being detained at Thurles garda station. He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the investigation.